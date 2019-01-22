64-year-old Kansas City woman drowns at Maui beach in Hawaii

MAUI, Hawaii — A Kansas City woman drowned Saturday in Maui, officials say.

Maui rescue crews were called to Kamaole Point on Saturday afternoon to assist a snorkeler, according to KHON.

They pulled an unresponsive female victim, later identified as a 64-year-old woman visiting from Kansas City, to the shoreline. Crews attempted life-saving efforts, but the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released yet.

Conditions at the time were reported to be slightly choppy with winds approximately 15 mph.