79-year-old Cowgill man killed when driver runs stop sign

COWGILL, Mo. — A 79-year-old man is dead following a crash just east of Lathrop, Missouri Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:21 p.m. along US-69 Highway at MO-116.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report, a Ford Explorer heading north on US-69 ran a stop sign and hit the Buick Regal Leonard Vanderpool was in heading east on MO-116.

Authorities pronounced Vanderpool dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

There is no word yet on whether the driver of the Ford Explorer will face any charges.