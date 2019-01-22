× Chiefs fire defensive coordinator Bob Sutton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs said Tuesday that it relieved Bob Sutton as defensive coordinator. Head Coach Andy Reid issued this statement:

“Bob is a good football coach and a great person. He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons. I’ve said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward.”

The Chiefs ended their season in the AFC Championship with a 37-31 loss to the New England Patriots. Sutton oversaw a unit that finished last in the league in yards allowed and passing yards allowed, they were also 24th in points against.

