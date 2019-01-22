Fans react to Kansas City Chiefs firing defensive coordinator Bob Sutton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The AFC title game ended with a Patriots touchdown and ended the Chief's Superbowl dreams. Less than 48 hours after his defense failed to stop the Patriots, defensive coordinator Bob Sutton was fired.

Sutton led the Chiefs defense for 6 years. It had been much maligned all season long, giving up 40 points a game in the team's five losses.

"When a team loses, they look for a reason, and I think Bob Sutton was the reason everyone is mad about," Sports Radio 810 co-host Todd Leabo said.

"There are very few things that happen with a sports team in Kansas City where everyone is unanimous. We have not had one person call. No one is on Twitter saying this is a bad move," Between the Lines' Kevin Kietzman said.

Head Coach Andy Reid issued this statement:

"Bob is a good football coach and a great person. He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons. I’ve said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward."

Although the Chiefs went to the playoffs in five of six seasons that Sutton ran the defense, his units and his play calling have been the source of frustration for many fans, especially over the past two seasons.

This season the defense was abysmal on the road, but could hold its own at Arrowhead Stadium, where they gave a solid effort in a 31-13 win against Indianapolis in the AFC Divisional Round. Seven of those points against came via special teams on a blocked punt.

On Tuesday afternoon, fans who had called for Sutton to be fired all year long lit up 810's phones lines.

"The last two seasons he just hasn't been able to come up with an answer," a caller named Terry said.

"Bob Sutton definitely needed to go," another caller named Keith said.

The Chiefs haven't signaled public interest in anyone as Sutton's replacement yet, but ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that sources say former head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan may be a possibility.

But with no real insight on who will get the job now, hope springs eternal for fans still buying Chiefs gear.

"We were one of the lowest defenses in the league. Obviously a new defensive coordinator, maybe one who isn't so afraid to take some risks, and one who learns to roll with what the offenses are doing, we'll be there next year," Chiefs fan Johnna Spradling said.

