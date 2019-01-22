× Kansas City restaurant on Blue Ridge Boulevard collapses after catching fire



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City restaurant collapsed late Tuesday night after it was heavily damaged in a fire.

The fire occurred around 9:45 p.m. at the Steak’M Take’M at 8729 Blue Ridge Blvd, officials say.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire or building collapse. Details about what caused the fire were also not available at this time.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.