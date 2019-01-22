Kansas City serial burglar caught after almost 2 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -– An almost two year man hunt for a serial burglar is over.

Kansas City police say they have caught the man who broke into 28 businesses and stole more than $150,000 from victims. The targeted businesses sprawled from The Crossroads to Waldo.

The news bringing Manager of Mission Taco, Jenn Tosatto, some much needed relief.

"You think that your work place is your second home and your second home was just violated.” Tosatto said. “You have to have your wits about you and looking over your shoulder constantly and it is just a horrible feeling. And to have that feeling alleviated is really nice.”

Solving this crime as no easy task. Police say during the break-ins, the burglar took cash registers and video surveillance equipment to avoid being identified.

Without video evidence from many of the break-ins, KCPD Detectives Reaves and Halford worked tirelessly to solve these cases. Hard work and dedication for which they have been presented the Chief’s Coin from Chief Rick Smith.

"When we were broken into, we had heard of the guy hitting a very specific area of town and obviously a specific demographic," Tosatto said. "Like he had his eyes set on locally owned restaurants. And you know, how dare you, these are places owned and worked by people who love Kansas City."

The suspect has not been identified because he has not yet been charged.