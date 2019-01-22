× Kids Night Out 2019 will feature surprise celebrity guest

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is gearing up for Kids Night Out, an event to raise much-needed funds for club programs.

With the help of a special celebrity guest who will be announced on FOX4 News at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, the 23rd annual Kids Night Out will help children in the metro.

The fundraiser includes a pre-party, dinner, silent & live auctions and, of course, the special guest. Proceeds from Kids Night Out will benefit the youth development programs offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs right here in the Greater Kansas City area.

Kids Night Out 2019 is Friday, April 12 at the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Boulevard, Overland Park, Kansas. A cocktail reception begins at 5 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. Reserve your table or spot soon. Click here for sponsor and ticket information.

FOX4’s Abby Eden will emcee the event in which FOX4 is a proud sponsor.