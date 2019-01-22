Lawrence officer injured while arresting intoxicated driver

LAWRENCE, Kan. — An officer with the Lawrence Police Department was injured overnight while attempting to arrest a person for driving under the influence.

Police said around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to West 6th Street and Wakarusa Drive for a single vehicle crash involving a white Chevrolet Silverado that struck a pole. While officers were responding to the incident, they were told the suspect had moved the vehicle to a nearby parking lot and went into a business.

The suspect driver, identified as 22-year-old Shane A. Paslay, of Topeka, was located as police began investigating the wreck and Paslay for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

While an officer was attempting to arrest Paslay, he resisted and ran northbound on foot. After a short foot chase, the officer caught the suspect, who continued to resist and fight the officer.

The officer used their baton on Paslay who continued to fight the officer. During the incident, the officer fell to the ground, landing on the baton, stabbing the officer. The suspect ran away again on foot but was located by another officer and arrested.

Paslay was taken to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked for charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with the duties of a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, and operating a vehicle in violation of ignition interlock device.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer currently remains hospitalized at this time.