TOPEKA, Kan. -- The Mars plant in Topeka, Kansas is creating some interesting new M&M flavors, and they want to know your thoughts.

Next week Mexican jalapeño, English toffee, and Thai coconut M&M's will all hit store shelves.

Mars is asking for fans to try them and vote for their favorite online. They're also giving away trips to Mexico, England and Thailand.