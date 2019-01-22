MoDOT begins pothole repairs along ramp from 210-Highway to SB I-435

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Several weeks of winter storms has taken a toll on many metro roads, so MoDOT will begin making repairs Tuesday in Clay County.

While crews fill in potholes, the ramp from 210-Highway to southbound I-435 will be closed. It is expected to reopen at 7:30 a.m.

There is already a lot of construction going on in the area of 210-Highway and I-435. Crews have been working for several months converting it into a diamond interchange. Give yourself plenty of time if your morning commute takes you through the area.