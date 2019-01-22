Olathe man charged with blackmailing teen over nude photos on MocoSpace app

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe man is facing a string of charges, including electronic solicitation of a child and blackmail after he allegedly threatened an underage girl if she wouldn’t send him nude pictures.

Logan Clements, 21, allegedly began messaging an underage girl on MocoSpace in Dec. 2018. She initially told him she was 18, but he learned she was underage a week later when they exchanged phone numbers.

Soon after the teen and Clements began communicating on social media, he asked her repeatedly for nude photos. When she declined, Clements threatened to kill her and her family, according to court documents.

The teen told investigators that she was scared so she eventually sent the photos.

Clements and the victim then began communicating on Facebook and Instagram where he allegedly threatened to send her nude photos to her friends online if she didn’t provide him with more photos.

In Jan. 2019, the victim’s parents discovered her communications with Clements and called police.

According to the affidavit, Clements arranged to meet the child for sex after an undercover officer took possession of her phone. When he arrived at the victim’s house, he was taken into custody.

When questioned by detectives, Clements allegedly admitted to receiving nude photos of the victim, despite knowing she was underage.

Clements is being held in the Johnson County jail on $250,000 bond.