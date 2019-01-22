Patrick Mahomes to play in Pro Bowl Sunday in Orlando

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will get one more opportunity this season to see their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in action.

The NFL tweeted Tuesday morning that Mahomes will attend the 2019 Pro Bowl Sunday in Orlando.

The news comes just days after the Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in overtime in their first AFC championship game in 25 years and the first one to be played at Arrowhead.

The all-pro quarterback and the Chiefs offense led the NFL in scoring this season. But due to the NFL’s overtime rules were never able to get the ball back in overtime.

Mahomes broke multiple records in his second season with over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown passes, joining Peyton Manning as the only QBs to hit 5,000 and 50 in the same season. He led the Chiefs to an AFC West title and the top seed in the playoffs.

Just last week the Pro Football Writers of America named him the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, along with fullback Anthony Sherman and left tackle Eric Fisher will join Mahomes on the offense side for Sunday’s game. Tight end Travis Kelce declined to attend. Dee Ford will represent the team on the defense side.