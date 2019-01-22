Several school districts cancel classes for Wednesday as roads become icy, dangerous

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several school districts on both sides of the state line have canceled classes for Wednesday as a wintry mix moves through the area.

As temperatures dropped after sunset, rain turned to sleet and snow in some areas, making roads slick in most areas. Poor road conditions could continue into Wednesday morning.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, dozens of districts had canceled school on Wednesday. See the full list of closings below.

Click here to see how to register your school or business for closings.