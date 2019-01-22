Suspect shot by police after firing at officers near 34th and Garfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot by officers Tuesday night after firing at police during a traffic stop.

The incident was reported after 6 p.m. at 34th and Garfield near 71 Highway.

KCPD dispatch tell FOX4 the call came in as a vehicle check. The suspect ran during the traffic stop and began firing shots at officers. They returned fire striking the suspect.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to update as new details become available.