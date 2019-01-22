Be ‘Weather Aware’: Temperatures will quickly drop creating slick spots on roads

Woman who drove into Kansas River sentenced to life in prison for daughter’s death

Posted 4:47 pm, January 22, 2019, by

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 26-year-old Missouri woman accused of driving into the Kansas River was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in her daughter’s drowning.

Scharron Dingledine, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in December to an amended first-degree murder charge and attempted first-degree murder.

Scharron Renea Dingledine

Prosecutors accused Dingledine of driving into the Kansas River near downtown Lawrence on Aug. 3 in an effort to kill her children and herself.

Rescuers pulled Dingledine and her 1-year-old son from the water but weren’t able to save her 5-year-old daughter, Amiyah Bradley. The little girl’s body was recovered from the river the next day.

On Tuesday, a Douglas County courts spokesperson confirmed to FOX4 that a judge sentenced Dingledine to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Dingledine was found competent in August to stand trial.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately. 

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.

CLICK THIS BOX FOR FOX 4 STORIES ON MENTAL HEALTH.

CLICK THIS BOX FOR MORE MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES.

 

Related stories