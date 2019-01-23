Backlash erupts after Missouri gym owner asks man to stop wearing “2016 Trump for President” shirt

TROY, Mo. — The owner of an eastern Missouri fitness center is defending herself from an online firestorm that erupted when a member said he was told to change out of a “2016 Trump for President” shirt while working out.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Liz Drew said Wednesday that she received complaints from African-American and Hispanic members and told Jake Talbot she would be appreciative if he didn’t wear the shirt in the future at her CDY Gym in the town of Troy.

Talbot said in Facebook video Sunday that Drew told him the shirt was “offensive” and “linked to racism.” Drew says that since then, she’s received thousands of hateful messages. She says the aim was “keeping politics out of my gym” but lamented “it has done just the opposite.”