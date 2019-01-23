Carrie Underwood gives birth, welcomes second baby boy with husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and her husband, pro hockey player Mike Fisher, welcomed their baby No. 2 this week!

The country music star gave birth to her second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, on Monday morning. Jacob joins big brother Isaiah.

Underwood announced the birth on social media Wednesday, saying, “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good.”

See the sweet photos she shared of the family below.

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019

After announcing her pregnancy in August, the former “American Idol” winner revealed she had experienced three miscarriages in two years. She told “CBS Sunday Morning” she got pregnant in early 2017 and it “didn’t work out.” She had a second miscarriage later that year and a third in 2018.

Underwood said she was afraid to be angry because she has an incredible husband and son.

She said she got mad when she thought she might be suffering a fourth miscarriage and she “told God how I felt.” She went to the doctor and was told everything was fine. Underwood said God heard her.

The 35-year-old superstar kicks off her “Cry Pretty” tour in May. She’ll make a stop in Kansas City at the Sprint Center on Sept. 19.