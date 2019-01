× Chris Stapleton is coming to Sprint Center in October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country singer Chris Stapleton is coming to Kansas City this fall.

Stapleton will bring his “All American Road Show” tour to Sprint Center Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel will join Stapleton during his stop in Kansas City.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.