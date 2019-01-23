Independence man asks to change guilty plea in Johnson County deputy’s kidnapping, rape

OLATHE, Kan. — A suspect in the ambush, kidnapping and rape of a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Brady Newman-Caddell, of Independence, was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in May to the attack.

Instead, the 23-year-old asked to withdraw his plea and go to trial. His attorney, Zane Todd, then withdrew from the case.

His co-defendant, 26-year-old William Luth, of Blue Springs, previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

Court testimony indicated the two men kidnapped the deputy as she arrived for work, forced her into a car and took turns raping and sodomizing her.

Newman-Caddell and Luth also are suspected of attacking an Independence woman several months before the deputy was attacked.

