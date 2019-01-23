‘It’s a miracle’: zTrip driver shot over 20 times returns home after months in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After spending nearly two months in a hospital, a KC zTrip driver who was shot by a passenger more than 20 times is glad to finally be home.

"Yeah, it's day two for being home, and it just feels great," Teresa Meitl told FOX4's Robert Townsend in an exclusive interview at her KC home.

On Dec. 4, Meitl said she drove 18-year-old Derron Nevels to a home near 9th and Benton.

"He told me to wait because his girlfriend was was paying the fare," Meitl said.

But that never happened.

Meitl vividly remembers what Nevels said next.

"He just said, 'This is no joke. This is a real gun. I want everything you have,' and that's when I started fighting with him," the 53-year-old said.

Meitl said when she grabbed the military-style rifle, Nevels allegedly shot her 25 times.

"I heard gunshots going off, all around me. But I never felt one bullet. Not one. I think maybe my adrenaline was just so high at the time. It was my instincts to reach for that gun. No, I don't regret it," Meitl said.

Incredibly, Meitl said even when paramedics rushed her to a hospital, she just kept talking to them.

"I can tell you bullets hit my right arm, my right breast, my liver, my chest. One also went through my right ear lobe and through my jaw. It shattered my jaw and my jaw was wired shut for a long time. I still have some wiring in it today, and I still have shrapnel in my arm and chest," Meitl said.

She didn't realized she had been shot multiple times until she got to the emergency room.

"A majority of those bullets hit my right arm because my arm was shattered. I now have a metal rod in me that connects my shoulder and elbow," the 53-year-old grandma said.

Meitl knows most people wouldn't have survived the mind-blowing injuries.

"It's just kind of that wow factor. Here I am, and all I can say is that it's a miracle," Meitl said.

Nevels remains in jail, facing several federal charges.

"That man needs to pay whether he's 18 or not. He could have taken my mama away from me," said Meitl's god-daughter, Kristyna Kleban.

In the meantime, as she holds a miniature angel from her collection, Meitl is convinced of a couple of things.

"I know my guardian angels, my late mother and my late boyfriend, were both with me and protecting me that night. God's got plans for me," she said.

Right now, Meitl hasn't decided if she's going back to work for zTrip. She said her main focus is on her healing and getting better.