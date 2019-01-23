Kansas City man charged in fatal 2017 shooting near 50th and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is charged with murder in a fatal 2017 shooting on Troost Avenue.

Luis Rivas, 23, faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the death of Orlando Gentry.

On Sept. 19, 2017 police were called to a shooting near 50th and Troost where they found Gentry dead of gunshot wounds. Witnesses in the area described the suspect as a Hispanic male who waited for the victim to exit his apartment before shooting him several times.

In May 2018, a barber who Reyes allegedly robbed told police that he was cutting Reyes’ hair when he confessed to killing someone on 50th and Troost. Reyes allegedly told the barber that he felt bad about his actions. After a conversation with his pastor, the robbery victim decided to contact police.

Other witnesses also identified Reyes as the shooter.

Reyes was behind bars on an unrelated charge when detectives tried to interview him. He declined to speak to investigators and asked for an attorney.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.