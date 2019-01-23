× Man charged in deadly Kansas City apartment complex shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man has been charged with shooting and killing another man in a Kansas City apartment complex parking lot.

Prosecutors charged Jason Cook Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of Cameron Douglas. Police found Douglas dead Monday afternoon on the stoop of an apartment building.

Charging documents say surveillance video showed an encounter between Cook and Douglas. The video shows Douglas turning to walk away before turning back toward the shooter with his hands in his pockets. That’s when gunfire erupted.

Charging documents also say shell casings from the scene were matched to a gun seized from a home where Cook went after the shooting.

Prosecutors requested that bond for Cook be set at $500,000. No attorney is listing for him in online court records.

