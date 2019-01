Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It seems like the cold just won't quit and the snow keeps coming.

Meteorologist Karli Ritter said she feels bad for the continued bad news she has to share, so she brought something special to make each of her coworkers smile. We think it worked. Just check out the photos below.

"I feel like all I've done recently is bring the negative weather news, so I thought let's bring something better ," Karli said.

