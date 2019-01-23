Raytown police investigate after man electrocuted

RAYTOWN, Mo. – Raytown police are continuing to investigate after a man died from an apparent electrocution.

Officers were called to a home near the intersection of East 70 Terrace and Northern Ave. just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a person unresponsive.

When officers arrived they found a man performing chest compressions on the 32-year-old victim identified as Aaron Hall, of Richmond, Missouri.

Officers helped with performing chest compressions until EMS arrived to provide medical care.

Police say Hall had been using a machine to burn wood with electricity and was likely electrocuted. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.