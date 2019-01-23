Residents not happy with amount of potholes in the metro after icy weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Potholes haven't been friendly to drivers in Kansas City. Residents reported almost 400 potholes to the city's 311 line so far in 2019.

"Last night driving around you couldn't see them because they're full of water," said Rick Smith, an Independence resident who works in downtown Kansas City. "I had a couple pretty hard ones."

He's not the only one with a problem. Roy McDaniel, a manager at KC Complete Auto Service on Main Street, is working on three cars with pothole damage.

"This year seems a little bit worse," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said depending on how bad your car took a hit, you could have to fork over thousands of dollars for repairs.

"It can be as small as replacing a tire, or sub frame, ball joint, control arms, things of that nature which can get pretty pricey," McDaniel said. "The majority of them are bent tire rods, control arms and tires."

The Missouri Department of Transportation is doing its part to prevent damage. On Wednesday, crews closed off parts of Interstate 29 in Platte County to repair a series of potholes.

Southbound Interstate 35 on the Kansas side has a similar problem.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said it has crews working on potholes, too, but it's a challenge with this weather because they pop up quickly and plows drag out the filling.

With the icy weather this week, KCMO residents want to see action on potholes.

"We should definitely focus more money and more time on getting those corrected," said Shalon Brown, a Kansas City resident.

Kansas City officials said every day, a designated public works crew is out just to fix potholes. January has been busy.

"We've had 389 potholes reported to our 311 center, and so far we've filled 223 of those," said Chris Hernandez, spokesman for the city.

But just because a crew makes it out, doesn't mean the street is good to go.

"The temperature is really important when we`re fixing the potholes because there is a cold mix and a hot mix," Hernandez said. "And when it`s this cold, we can only use the cold mix and that is a temporary solution."

Once it's warmer out, crews can then put in the more permanent hot mix to fill the potholes.

It takes KCMO Public Works around five days to get potholes repaired once they get the 311 request. You can call 311, report them online or you can use the 311 mobile app. If you live outside of Kansas City, contact your municipality's public works department.