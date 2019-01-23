Second suspect sentenced to prison for murder of 3-year-old killed in his sleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A second suspect has been sentenced to prison for killing a 3-year-old Kansas City boy while he slept.

SirTerry Stevenson, 26, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison in total after pleading guilty earlier that day to second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Three-year-old Amorian Hale was shot to death as he slept in his home in the 6700 block of Walrond in May 2015.

At Wednesday's sentencing, Stevenson told Amorian's family he was sorry about the boy's death.

Stevenson is the second suspect to be convicted and sentenced in the little boy's death. In December, Dominique Marchbanks was sentenced to life plus 165 years in prison for his role in the murder.

According to prosecutors, the shooting was apparent retaliation for a fatal shooting that left Marchbanks’ brother dead months earlier.

Court documents say Marchbanks was a passenger in Stevenson's car when Marchbanks leaned out of the vehicle and shot into the boy's home before fleeing the scene. Stevenson also fired shots into the home, but it wasn't his bullet that killed Amorian.

A third suspect in the case is currently serving time in prison for an unrelated charge.

Amorian's grandfather, grandmother and mom got up on the stand and talked about the bright little boy who was so excited to go to school but never got the chance. The loss has devastated their family.

The fact that all three men responsible for killing Amorian are now behind bars for a long time, brings some closure to this family.