Tavernonna’s chef shares a recipe for risotto to try this Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Bryant Wigger from Tavernonna joined FOX4 Wednesday, Jan. 23 to show how he makes risotto, which will be featured on the restaurant's Valentine’s Day menu. This also something the at-home chef could prepare in their kitchen.

For Valentine’s, Tavernonna is featuring romantic Italian dishes, inspired by Northern Italian cuisine, where the city of Verona is located, in honor of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.