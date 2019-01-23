× ‘The Chef of Love’ shares his favorite recipes for parties

Barbecue Stuffed Jalapeno Popper AKA Big Poppa

Ingredients:

1 Cup of your favorite precooked Shredded Pull pork or Chicken tossed in Barbecue sauce

1 (8 ounce) package Borden® Cheese Sharp Cheddar Thick Cut Shreds

12 ounces jalapeno peppers, seeded and hollowed out

1 cup milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup dry bread crumbs

2 quarts oil for frying

Directions:

In a medium bowl, mix Barbecue sauce, pull pork or chicken & cheddar cheese together. Spoon or use fingers to push mixture into the hollowed-out jalapeno pepper.

Put the milk and flour into two separate small bowls. Dip the stuffed jalapenos first into the milk then into the flour, making sure they are well coated with each. Allow the coated jalapenos to dry for about 5 minutes.

Dip the jalapenos in milk again and roll them through the breadcrumbs. Allow them to dry.

In a medium skillet, heat the oil to 365 degrees, Deep fry the coated jalapenos 3 to 4 minutes each, until golden brown. Remove and let drain on a paper towel or wire rack. Serve with Ranch dressing.

Complimentary Pull pork recipe & Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients:

Dry Rub:

4 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

3 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon dry mustard

4 tablespoons coarse salt

1 (6 to 8 pound) pork roast, preferably shoulder or Boston butt

Cider Barbecue Sauce:

1 cup Apple juice

1/2 cup ketchup

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons of hot sauce

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Mix the smoked paprika, garlic power, brown sugar, dry mustard, and salt together in a small bowl. Rub the spice blend all over the pork. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Put the pork in a roasting pan and bake for about 3 hours. Roast the pork until it falls apart. Remove the pork roast from the oven and transfer to a large pan. Allow the meat to rest for about 10 minutes. Using 2 forks, shred the pork by holding the meat with 1 fork and pulling it away with the other. Put the shredded pork in a bowl. Pour 1/2 of the sauce on the shredded pork and mix well to coat.

Sauce:

To make the barbecue sauce: combine the Apple Juice, mustard, ketchup, brown sugar, garlic, salt, hot sauce, and black pepper in a saucepan over medium heat. Simmer, stirring, for 10 minutes.

Spinach Bacon Ranch Dip

Ingredients:

2 cups Borden® Cheese Four Cheese Mexican Thick Cut Shreds

3 cups of Fresh sautéed wilted spinach

8 slices of precook bacon Diced

1-1/2 cup sour cream

½ cup Borden® Cheese Mozzarella Thick Cut Shreds

1⁄2 cup mayonnaise

1 packet of Ranch seasoning

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Directions:

Mix together Four Cheese Mexican Thick Cut Shreds, Mozzarella Thick Cut Shreds, spinach, and bacon.

Combine remaining ingredients with spinach mixture.

Bake for 20 minutes.

Serve with Chips, crackers or toasted bread.

Barbecue Nachos

Ingredients:

1 bag tortilla chips

1/4 cup of your favorite Barbecue Seasoning

6 ounces cooked chopped pork, beef or chicken

12 ounces of your favorite Barbecue Sauce

1 package Borden® Cheese Four Cheese Mexican Thick Cut Shreds

2 Stalks of Green onions sliced thin for garnish

2 Fresh Jalapenos sliced, or One 4-ounce can slice jalapenos, drained

Directions:

In Small pot bring barbeque sauce to a simmer and add ½ cup of cheese, stir until melted and well blended

Mound tortilla chips in a pile on a platter. Sprinkle with Seasoning. Spread chopped pork, beef or chicken on top of chips. Pour cheesy Barbecue Sauce onto meat and chips. Top with more cheese.

Lightly sprinkle more Barbecue Seasoning onto cheese. Top with jalapenos and green onions.

