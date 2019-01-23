Whiskers Cat Cafe in River Market now offers cat yoga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The cat cafe that opened in the River Market in November now offers yoga classes featuring the cats.

Whiskers Cat Cafe, located at 3705 Southwest Trafficway, just started offering the 90-minute classes.

You can make reservations here.

Each class includes 60 minutes of yoga followed by 30 minutes of kitty time.

The $20 fee includes a cup of coffee or tea.

If you don't have a yoga mat, don't worry, the cafe has extra that you can borrow. You must be at least 16 years old to participate in a class.