24-year-old St. Louis police officer shot & killed

ST. LOUIS -- A 24-year-old police officer in St. Louis is dead after police say a gun was accidentally fired early Thursday morning, according to KTVI.

Police have not yet released the name of the officer who was killed, but they did say she was at the home of another officer when she was shot and killed and she has been with the department for just over two years.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the Holly Hills neighborhood. Investigators are still trying to determine how the gun was what they are referring to as accidentally fired.

Police told reporters during an early morning news conference that two on-duty male police officers stopped by one of their homes during their shift. Then the female police officer, who was off-duty, stopped by and was accidentally shot in the chest. She rushed to the hospital where she later died.

According to KTVI, both of the male officers are 29 years old and have also been with the department for almost two years.