Catholic Charities of KC working to help local furloughed workers with rent, basic needs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the federal government shutdown continues, some local furloughed workers are needing help paying their bills.

That's why Catholic Charities of Kansas City has expanded its services to help federal employees pay their rent and utilities.

Kisha Thomas, director of the Welcome Center at Catholic Charities, said they've received 100 calls within the last three days from federal employees.

"That has been the majority of our calls, wanting to know how they are going to keep a roof over their head or keep their lights on," Thomas said.

Nearly 65 percent of the federal employees calling asked for help with utilities. Another 20 percent of people called for help with rent. As the shutdown continues, they expect the number of calls asking for help to also increase.

Catholic Charities has also been stocking up on extra resources like hygiene products, canned goods, diapers and more.

Thomas said it's important for the community to also step up and help.

"Try to support each other with this because it is not only the federal workers impacted but also workers like SNAP or WIC recipients who will not have any food come February if this shutdown is not over," Thomas said.

If you're a federal employee in need, you can call Catholic Charities. You will need to bring some paperwork with you, including a copy of a lease or utility bill, a photo identification, your Social Security card and a government letter saying you are employed and without pay.

If you would like to donate, you can do so on Catholic Charities of KC's website.