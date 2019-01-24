Fans react to Kansas City Chiefs hiring Steve Spagnuolo as new defensive coordinator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Unsurprisingly, fans had mixed reaction to the Chiefs naming Steve Spagnuolo as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

The team made the announcement on Thursday, two days after firing Bob Sutton from the position.

"Steve is a bright defensive mind with a lot of coaching experience and success in our league,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said in a press release.

FOX4 talked with fans at a local sport’s bar about the hire.

Some said they wanted a younger, more progressive defensive coordinator. Others think Spagnuolo’s decades of coaching experience is just what the Chiefs' young defense need.

“I think we probably have enough talent to be a decent defense, but I think we need a different mentality, a new approach,” Chiefs fan Matt Kolkowski said.

“We’ve got new kids. They’ve got tremendous talent, and that’s got to be developed. And I think this guy can do it,” Chiefs fan Bob Brown said.

Spagnuolo comes to Kansas City with more than 36 years of collegiate and professional coaching experience, serving as head coach and defensive coordinator for several NFL teams. He helped lead the New York Giants to victory against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42.

“I think they probably had this in mind for a little bit,” 810 Sports Radio co-host Todd Leavo said. “Spagnuolo is someone Andy Reid has known for a long time because he worked with him in Philadelphia.”

Leabo believes Spagnuolo was a “comfortable” choice for Reid.

“He likes to be around people he knows, so that’s a good thing,” Leabo said. “The bad thing is you don’t know if it’s going to be any better or worse than it was.”

Leabo said he wouldn’t have mind if the Chiefs hired a younger coach with fresh ideas, but he added that Spagnuolo is different from ousted defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.

“I think different is better at this point, and I think Spagnuolo brings a more aggressive style,” Leabo said.

Whether or not Spagnuolo is the best man for the job, Leabo said, “The proof is in the pudding. We may not know for a couple of years.”