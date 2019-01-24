× It’s official: Kansas City Chiefs hire Steve Spagnuolo as new defensive coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports surfaced in the afternoon, but the Chiefs finally made if official Thursday evening: The Chiefs have hired Steve Spagnuolo as their next defensive coordinator.

Spagnuolo replaces former defensive coordinator Bob Sutton who was fired Tuesday after five seasons with the Chiefs.

The former NFL head coach and longtime assistant coach is coming to Kansas City, bringing more than three decades of coaching experience between college and professional football.

Most recently, Spagnuolo was defensive coordinator for the New York Giants from 2015-17. He was also the DC for the Giants from 2007-08 and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Spagnuolo was also the head coach of the St. Louis Rams (2009-11), but his record as a head coach wasn’t sterling. Over three seasons and part of a fourth he posted an 11-41 record.

He’s also acted as defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints (2012) and then as an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens (2013-14).

The Chiefs’ new defensive coordinator has a history with Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid. When Reid was with the Philadelphia Eagles, Spagnuolo spent eight seasons on the coaching staff with Reid.

“Steve is a bright defensive mind with a lot of coaching experience and success in our league,” Reid said in a statement. “I know him well from our time together in Philadelphia, and I feel that his leadership skills and teaching abilities, combined with his scheme, will be a great fit for our team as we move forward.”