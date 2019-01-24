KC man pleads guilty to killing three people, including toddler, in 2015 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man pleaded guilty Thursday to a 2015 triple murder where a 1-year-old boy was killed.

Joseph Nelson, 26, will spend 33 years in prison for the murders of 18-year-old Shannon Rollins Jr., 17-year-old Bianca Fletcher and 1-year-old Joseph Fletcher.

Nelson pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and one count of witness tampering in Jackson County court.

Rollins, Fletcher and her son, Joseph, were fatally shot in September 2015 at a house in the 5900 block of East 84th Street in Kansas City.

According to court documents, a witness told investigators that Nelson was in an argument with Fletcher when she threw a diaper at him. After the fight, he shot her to death.

In an attempt to eliminate witnesses, Nelson then killed Rollins and 1-year-old Joseph.

According to court documents, Nelson described to a witness how he collected shell casings at the scene of the murder and later sold the gun used in the crime.

After his initial charges, Nelson was indicted by a grand jury for trying to convince a witness to falsely testify that someone else committed the murders.