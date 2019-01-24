KC Streetcar Authority releases photos of proposed streetcar expansion along river front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Streetcar could soon be expanding beyond downtown Kansas City.

There are plans in place for two additional routes. One of the expansion ideas being kicked around is down near 51st and Main around UMKC. The other is at the river front.

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority released the following photos of what the proposed streetcar expansion along the river front would look like.

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority claims they've completed around 30 percent of the design, but a meeting Thursday night will help get them closer to having a full plan in place.

The price tag of the expansion is around $30 million. One federal grant request has already been denied. That money helped fund the new Buck O'Neil Bridge.

The proposed design comes almost a year after a community feedback meeting on this topic. Those that attended that meeting wanted additional bike and pedestrian options included into the route.

"We do want people’s input on our streetcar to the River Front extension," Donna Mandelbaum with the KC Streetcar Authority said. "We’ll be at the Union at Berkley River Front, which is a new development there, I think when people are down there and see what the River Front is becoming and why it’s so important that we connect free public transit to there, they’ll understand what impact we can have."