FOX4 Forecast: Tracking our next cold blast

A cold front is on the move this morning and will arrive here around lunch. Before it moves through you'll see temps rise into the upper 20s. Behind it, teens for the afternoon and evening! Don't be surprised if you see some flurries flying around today as well. Tonight, single digits are expected as this cold air settles into the central US. Find out how long it sticks around in the updated Long Ranger.
Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar
FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.
Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month
Click here to add your name to the list
Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page