FOX4 Forecast: Tracking our next cold blast

A cold front is on the move this morning and will arrive here around lunch. Before it moves through you'll see temps rise into the upper 20s. Behind it, teens for the afternoon and evening! Don't be surprised if you see some flurries flying around today as well. Tonight, single digits are expected as this cold air settles into the central US. Find out how long it sticks around in the updated Long Ranger.

