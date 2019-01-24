Make a slow roasted prime rib like Great Plains Cattle Company at Ameristar Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Great Plains Cattle Company at the Ameristar Casino's recipe for slow roasted prime rib

For 4 people

Ingredients:

4lb Prime Rib (with fat cap)

4oz Steak Seasoning

3oz Canola Oil

Things you will also need:

Meat thermometer -- Remember to put thermometer into the thickest part, reaching the middle of roast.

Directions:

Pull prime rib from refrigerator and let get to room temp. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Drizzle with oil and then rub thoroughly with steak seasoning. Let sit for another 15 minutes.

Roast the prime rib for 15 minutes at 450°F, then turn the oven to 325°F for the rest of the cooking time. Cook until rib roast reaches an internal temperature of 120°F. Approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Remove from oven, cover loosely with aluminum foil, and let sit approximately 20 minutes. The roast will continue to cook as it sits. Serve when the internal temperature reaches 130°F. Let the meat rest before cutting.

