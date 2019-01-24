Man already behind bars for kidnap & rape of JoCo deputy sentenced in another rape case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man already spending 41 years in prison in Kansas for the October 2016 kidnapping and rape of a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Thursday to 30 years for breaking into an Independence mom’s home and raping her while her daughter slept nearby.

William Luth, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in the assault that happened in February 2016. His sentence will run concurrently with the sentence he is serving in Kansas for raping the sheriff’s deputy.

Prosecutors said the victim told Independence police that Luth and another man broke into her apartment, and covered her face with her pants as they raped her. They did this as her little girl slept next to her in bed.

Brady Newman-Caddell, who was also charged in the assault on the deputy, was already charged in connection to the Independence attack.

A co-defendant in the Independence rape (who court records did not specifically name) told detectives that he and Luth were the ones who committed the act. Luth’s phone records also showed his phone was in the area at the time of the assault.

Luth is already serving time in prison for kidnapping a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy outside the Johnson County jail with Brady Newman-Caddell and raping her.

Police say Luth and Newman-Caddell abducted the female deputy late Friday night, Oct. 7, 2016, outside of the Johnson County Detention Center in downtown Olathe as she was going to work.

Luth previously pleaded guilty to forcing her into a blue Mazda 3 owned by his wife and driving around, raping her multiple times before letting her go in Missouri.