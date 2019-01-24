× Man who opened fire in Westport, injuring several victims, pleads guilty to a dozen charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kan., man pleaded guilty to a dozen charges on Thursday for firing gunshots into a Westport crowd in September of 2016. Kelvin Clark, 31, pleaded guilty to six first-degree assault counts and six armed criminal action counts.

Court records say police in Westport heard several gun shots shortly after 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2016. Officers responded and found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds, one saying that he saw some “guys who gave him weird vibes.” Then, the driver of a a black car struck him when he was in a parking lot at 560 Westport Road, knocking him to the ground.

The victim got up and ran, and heard shots fired, he was struck in the thigh. Video from an area business showed the black car hitting the victim, then two people got out, firing toward the victim and in the direction of a crowd.

Officers got the license plate number for the suspected car, and a witness in the area said that a short time after he heard gunshots, he saw a driver speeding away from the scene. The driver crashed, two people got out of the car and tried to flee the scene, one dropping a gun.

Officers arrested Clark, who said “I don’t know what’s going on, I was the passenger in a wreck and then I ran.” During an interview, Clark again said he was involved in a wreck and was intoxicated, but at that time he denied involvement in the shooting. Following his guilty pleas Thursday, he’ll be sentenced at a later date.