‘My baby’s gone’: Mom pleads for answers after 17-year-old son found dead in apartment

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Amy Workman last saw her 17-year-old son, Ben Workman, on Wednesday. Everything appeared to be just fine.

"I got him some groceries, and I made him some food and everything," Amy said Thursday.

The metro mom never imagined that would be the last time she'd see her son.

"I lost my life on Wednesday. He was my beautiful boy and someone took him away from me. He was everything to me," Amy Workman said.

Police say officers were called to Ben Workman's Overland Park apartment Wednesday evening. A preliminary investigation reveals Workman had two visitors and a fight apparently broke out before he was shot.

Neighbors said they heard a gun go off inside the teenager's apartment near 80th and Farley. They also told police they saw two men running down the stairs.

"I'm a Christian woman, and I've already forgiven the people that done this. But I know the Lord will do the justice," Amy Workman said.

Workman said her son was shot in his head. She also said Ben's girlfriend comforted him before he died.

"That was his love of his life, and she was there trying to hold his head together and give him CPR" she said.

Amy Workman said her son was finishing up high school, holding down a job and looking forward to going to college after graduation.

Dreams suddenly dashed.

"I'm just begging for anyone that knows anything to please, please stand up because they took a beautiful, young man away from a lot of people that loved him," she said. "My baby's gone."

Anyone with information is asked to call Overland Park police at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.