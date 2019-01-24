Olathe man arrested in murder of 75-year-old woman

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police say they have taken a man into custody in connection with a Wednesday afternoon homicide.

Police were called to the 300 block of South Cardinal Drive Wednesday afternoon on a medical call. When they arrived, they found a 75-year-old woman dead.

Police later determined the death was a homicide and a 51- year-old man was arrested in the case Thursday.

No additional details about the case were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913)-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.