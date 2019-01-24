× Overland Park police find man dead while responding to disturbance near 80th and Farley

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead Wednesday night.

Police were dispatched to 80th and Farley around 10:25 p.m. on reports of an armed disturbance.

When officers arrived they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity or said whether they have someone in custody.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.