Report: Chiefs hiring Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs didn't waste any time filling its defensive coordinator vacancy, hiring former NFL head coach Steve Spagnuolo. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo broke the news on Thursday afternoon, citing sources:

The #Chiefs are hiring Steve Spagnuolo as their new defensive coordinator, sources say. The former #Giants DC and interim HC/#Rams HC began his NFL coaching career as an #Eagles assistant under Andy Reid. Now rejoins Big Red in KC. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 24, 2019

Spagnuolo replaces recently-fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, who had been with the Chiefs since 2013.

Spagnuolo's NFL credentials span back to 1999 when he broke in with the Philadelphia Eagles as a defensive assistant, climbing all the way to the top as a head coach for the St. Louis Rams between 2009-2011. He was twice a defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, and part of the team that won Super Bowl XLII over New England, 17-14.

Spagnuolo also was an interim head coach for the Giants in 2017 after the team fired Ben McAdoo.

He coached for Andy Reid's Eagles teams between 1999 and 2006. His record as a head coach wasn't sterling, over three seasons and part of a fourth he posted an 11-41 record.

He didn't coach during the 2018 season, and his most recent defense with the Giants in 2017 ranked last in yards allowed, and 27th in points allowed. In 2016 his 4-3 defense was stout, ranking second in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed, helping New York achieve an 11-5 record and playoff appearance. In 2015 his unit ranked last in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Spagnuolo is the man he wanted to replace Sutton, and that this is a "done deal."

Steve Spagnuolo was the defensive coach that Andy Reid wanted to hire after firing Bob Sutton. This is now done and official, and was in the works since the two men spoke Wednesday. https://t.co/hLAgigXKiX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.