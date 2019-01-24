St. Louis police identify off-duty officer killed in reported accidental shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer accidentally shot and killed a colleague early Thursday according to authorities. Sister station FOX2 identified her as 24-year-old Katlyn Alix early on Thursday afternoon.

In honor of Officer Katlyn Alix, members of the #SLMPD will be wearing the Department mourning band. "Officer Alix was an enthusiastic and energetic young woman with a bright future ahead of her" -@ChiefJohnHayden pic.twitter.com/BDIZ2d6NOQ — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) January 24, 2019

“Officer Alix was an enthusiastic and energetic young woman with a bright future ahead of her. On behalf of the Metropolitan Police Department, I extend my deepest sympathies to the Alix family during this extremely difficult time,” writes Police Commissioner John Hayden in a statement. “I ask the St. Louis community to keep the Alix family and the entire Metropolitan Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this tragic loss.”

Exactly how the shooting unfolded remains unclear. It happened around 1 a.m. at an officer's home, police Chief John Hayden told reporters during a news conference shortly after the shooting. Two on-duty male officers were at one of their homes when an off-duty female officer stopped by, Hayden said.

The female officer, a 24-year-old military veteran, was shot in the chest. The male officers, both 29, drove her to a hospital, where she died.

Hayden declined to answer questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or why the officers had gathered at the home. He did say that the officers' arrival at the home was not proceeded by a call for service or help.

All three officers had been with the department about two years, the on-duty officers haven't been identified.

An internal police investigation is underway. The St. Louis County prosecutor's office is also investigating, a spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said.

Mayor Lyda Krewson on Twitter called the shooting "terribly sad."

Jeff Roorda, business manager of the St. Louis Officers Association, said in a statement that the fallen officer "served her community and her nation with dignity and courage both as a police officer and as a member of the military."

Roorda said the union understands that the media and the public want more information.

"So do we," Roorda said. "But for now, we wait; we wonder; and we weep."