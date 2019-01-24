Start the day with Chicken N Pickle’s avocado toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicken N Pickle's avocado toast

Ingredients:

4 pieces of Farm to Market Grains Galore Bread toasted.

4 eggs scrambled with 2 tbsp butter, salt and pepper.

2 avocados smashed with juice/zest of 1 lime and salt.

1 oz pine nuts.

4 oz feta cheese.

4 radish Julienned.

Parsley for garnish.

Directions:

After the eggs are cooked, avocado smashed and bread toasted, spread the smashed avocado onto the bread, followed by spooning approximately 1 egg scrambled on top of the avocado spread.

On top of the egg divide evenly the pine nuts, feta cheese and radish.

Garnish with parsley and serve whole or cut in half to share.

