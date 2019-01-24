Travis Kelce surprises local Army veteran & co-founder of horse therapy farm with tickets to Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local Army veteran who helped open War Horses For Veterans in Stilwell, Kansas is heading to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce joined forces with USAA and Veterans of Foreign Wars to present the tickets to Patrick Benson.

Kelce tweeted about the special moment Thursday.

"Many ups and downs as a football player," Kelce said. "But this is one of those ups – working with USAA & VFWHQ to present a pair of tickets to # SBLIIIto Army veteran Patrick Benson, co-founder of War Horses for Vets. Much deserved."

#SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/fDUr8GffZn — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) January 24, 2019

War Horses For Veterans teaches veterans how to groom, train and ride horses.

Some wonder how horses can help prepare former soldiers for the return to society. Veterans say the majestic animals have proven to be a bridge for those struggling to overcome the trauma of war.

The charity flies veterans out to the Kansas farm at no cost for a three-day immersive experience working with horses.

Participants learn how the animals will mirror their emotions and help them overcome insecurities and vulnerabilities.

It also helps first-responders cope with stress. Law enforcement officer Gary Graniewski previously told FOX4 the program has helped him cope with depression and anxiety.

"I can work a horse," Graniewski said. "I can think about things and come up with solutions, problems solve. When I walk out that gate, whatever issues I happen to be dealing with, it doesn’t make a difference what it is. I’m better able to handle it. Better able to approach it with a clear mind, more focus. That’s what these horses have helped me do."

At the end of three days of veterans helping veterans, the networking that takes place also helps participants find jobs that put them on the path to successful careers.

So far, eight veterans who flew into town for the program ended up moving to Kansas City after landing new jobs. The program has served more than 200 during the last four years.