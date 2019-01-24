Watch: Mark Alford gets the giggles while Nick Vasos tries out new tightening & toning procedure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Have you heard of emsculpt? It claims that it can shape and tone muscles while also decreasing fat volume.

FOX4's Mark Alford invited Nick Vasos to try it out live on the air while chatting with Matt Taranto the owner of AesthetiCare Medspa in Leawood.

Taranto didn't waste any time and cranked the level all the way up after placing the pads on Nick's behind.

"It's zapping my biscuits," Nick said after the first zap.

Mark couldn't help but erupt in laughter. See the hilarious moment in the video player above.