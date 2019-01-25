× 17-year-old charged in deadly shooting of another teen in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A 17-year-old has been charged in a November deadly shooting of another teen in Blue Springs, prosecutors say.

Aden Kaler has been charged with first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of 17-year-old Jayden Lockett.

On Nov. 10, officers were sent to a home near Sunset Avenue and 14th Terrace in Blue Springs on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Lockett dead in the basement from gunshot wounds.

Another victim, a 15-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third victim, a 19-year-old male, was shot in the elbow and was treated and released from the hospital.

Court records say a witness told police Lockett had come to the home with Kaler, and witnesses said Lockett and another suspect had come to the home to rob the residents of money and drugs.

There was a fight before shots were fired, court documents say.

A witness who drove Lockett and Kaler to the home told police they went there to buy marijuana, according to court documents. He stayed in the car until Kaler came out and told him to leave because there had been a shooting inside.

Kaler was taken into custody Friday. Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $150,000.