Check the list of candidates running for Kansas City mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City will elect a new mayor this year, and we now know the roster of names running to replace outgoing Mayor Sly James.

We've known a few of the candidates, but Friday we get the full picture. Half of the candidates running for mayor are current city council members, here's the list:

Since 1979 - Kansas City has only had five mayors. Mayor James has held the office since 2011, but he reached his term limit.

City Council races are also coming up, here's a list of the races:

1st District:

Heather Hall

1st District At-Large:

Kevin O’Neill

2nd District:

Dan Fowler

Kevin McEvoy

2nd District At-Large:

Teresa Loar

3rd District:

Shaher Akhtab

Daniel “Pat” Clarke

Joseph Jackson

Marvia Jones

Rachel Riley

Melissa Robinson

Cathy Thomas (still processing)

Joseph “JoeyCuts” Thomas

3rd District At-Large:

Brandon Ellington

Wallace Hartsfield II

4th District:

Eric Bunch

Jared Campbell

Geoffrey Jolley

4th District At-Large:

Katheryn Shields

Austin Strassle

Robert Westfall

5th District:

Edward Bell

Bryan Dial

Andrew C. Feagle

Stephen Gordon

Ryana Parks-Shaw

Angie Sims (still processing)

Mitchell Sudduth

5th District At-Large:

Lee Barnes Jr.

James “Erik” Dickinson

Dwayne Williams

6th District:

Kevin McManus

6th District At-Large:

Andrea Bough

Stacey Johnson-Cosby