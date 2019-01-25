Check the list of candidates running for Kansas City mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City will elect a new mayor this year, and we now know the roster of names running to replace outgoing Mayor Sly James.

We've known a few of the candidates, but Friday we get the full picture. Half of the candidates running for mayor are current city council members, here's the list:

Since 1979 - Kansas City has only had five mayors. Mayor James has held the office since 2011, but he reached his term limit.

City Council races are also coming up, here's a list of the races:

1st District:

Heather Hall

1st District At-Large:

Kevin O’Neill

2nd District:

Dan Fowler
Kevin McEvoy

2nd District At-Large:

Teresa Loar

3rd District:

Shaher Akhtab
Daniel “Pat” Clarke
Joseph Jackson
Marvia Jones
Rachel Riley
Melissa Robinson
Cathy Thomas (still processing)
Joseph “JoeyCuts” Thomas

3rd District At-Large:

Brandon Ellington
Wallace Hartsfield II

4th District:

Eric Bunch
Jared Campbell
Geoffrey Jolley

4th District At-Large:

Katheryn Shields
Austin Strassle
Robert Westfall

5th District:

Edward Bell
Bryan Dial
Andrew C. Feagle
Stephen Gordon
Ryana Parks-Shaw
Angie Sims (still processing)
Mitchell Sudduth

5th District At-Large:

Lee Barnes Jr.
James “Erik” Dickinson
Dwayne Williams

6th District:

Kevin McManus

6th District At-Large:

Andrea Bough
Stacey Johnson-Cosby