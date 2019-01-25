Check the list of candidates running for Kansas City mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City will elect a new mayor this year, and we now know the roster of names running to replace outgoing Mayor Sly James.
We've known a few of the candidates, but Friday we get the full picture. Half of the candidates running for mayor are current city council members, here's the list:
Since 1979 - Kansas City has only had five mayors. Mayor James has held the office since 2011, but he reached his term limit.
City Council races are also coming up, here's a list of the races:
1st District:
Heather Hall
1st District At-Large:
Kevin O’Neill
2nd District:
Dan Fowler
Kevin McEvoy
2nd District At-Large:
Teresa Loar
3rd District:
Shaher Akhtab
Daniel “Pat” Clarke
Joseph Jackson
Marvia Jones
Rachel Riley
Melissa Robinson
Cathy Thomas (still processing)
Joseph “JoeyCuts” Thomas
3rd District At-Large:
Brandon Ellington
Wallace Hartsfield II
4th District:
Eric Bunch
Jared Campbell
Geoffrey Jolley
4th District At-Large:
Katheryn Shields
Austin Strassle
Robert Westfall
5th District:
Edward Bell
Bryan Dial
Andrew C. Feagle
Stephen Gordon
Ryana Parks-Shaw
Angie Sims (still processing)
Mitchell Sudduth
5th District At-Large:
Lee Barnes Jr.
James “Erik” Dickinson
Dwayne Williams
6th District:
Kevin McManus
6th District At-Large:
Andrea Bough
Stacey Johnson-Cosby