Crews fight fire at firefighter’s home in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City fire crews battled a one-alarm fire in bitter temperatures on Friday morning. The fire was reported in the 12500 block of Oak Court in south Kansas City. The fire chief tells FOX4 the home belongs to one of their firefighters who was on duty at the time of the blaze.

The firefighter’s family wasn’t at home when the fire broke out. A neighbor called the firefighter and told him flames were coming from his home. The fire chief says it probably started in the basement and spread to the rest of the house.

Crews responded at about 5:10 a.m., there are no report of injuries.

Since the firefighter works for Kansas City Fire Department, the fire chief says an outside agency will handle the investigation, there’s no information yet on what sparked the fire.

